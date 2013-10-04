Can You Code A Better Government?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Collaborate.



Can government be run like the Internet, permissionless and open? Coder and activist Jennifer Pahlka believes it can — and that apps, built quickly and cheaply, are a powerful new way to connect citizens to their governments — and their neighbors.

Jennifer Pahlka is the founder of Code for America, which matches software geniuses with US cities to reboot local services. Recently, she ran the Web 2.0 and Gov 2.0 events for TechWeb and co-chaired the successful Web 2.0 Expo. She's currently serving as the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Government Innovation at the White House.

