When Bruce Springsteen plays a concert, his fans aren't booing--they're yelling "Bruuuuuce!" With that in mind, host Ophira Eisenberg leads a game in which all the answers contain a long "ooo" sound. And since this round was recorded at Central Park's SummerStage, we ask that contestants give their responses with a little ooomph.

