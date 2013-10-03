Kurt Andersen: Literary Romantic

Kurt Andersen has written for film, television and stage, was Time's architecture and design critic, co-founded Spymagazine, curated a Smithsonian exhibit, wrote four books (his third novel, True Believers, was published in the summer of 2012), and now hosts PRI's Studio 360, the Peabody Award-winning radio show on WNYC. In the words of Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg, "How about declaring a major already?"

"It works, being a dilettante, so I keep doing it," retorted Andersen, who is coming up on his 13th year as Studio 360 host. He joined Ask Me Another at Central Park's SummerStage as a Very Important Puzzler, revealing that among the hundreds of celebrity interviews he's conducted, the most memorable was with his hero, Susan Sontag. She sent him a handwritten thank you note afterward.

Given Andersen's credentials, it was no easy task to find a worthy opponent for his trivia match. But we managed to find someone right from the heart: his wife. Herself the author of two books, including It's Always Personal: Emotion in the New Workplace,Anne Kreamer joined her husband to play a game called "Married, Not Married." Given clues to a certain literary couple, this couple had to both identify the characters and tell us whether or not they were ever married.

