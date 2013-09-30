Music That Moves Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson is an actress, singer and editor-at-large for the Huff/Post50 website. She shares some of her favorite songs for Tell Me More's "In Your Ear" series.

One of her favorite songs is Joni Mitchell's Blue. "What I love about the song is that not only is it beautiful melodically, but it is beautiful poetically," Wilson says. "The way she uses words and visuals and strings them all together is — I just think what makes Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell."

Wilson also points out Beyonce's All The Single Ladies.She says, "You cannot hear that song and not get up and try to do those dance moves. It just makes you get up and move."

Rita Wilson's Playlist

Blue by Joni Mitchell

I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt

All The Single Ladiesby Beyonce

