What Makes A Good Story?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Framing The Story.



About Andrew Stanton's TEDTalk

Filmmaker Andrew Stanton explains how the strongest storytelling is joke telling. Later this episode, Stanton shares his best strategies for putting together a compelling story, like the ones from his hit movies Toy Story and WALL-E. Listen to the full interview here.

About Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton is a filmmaker at Pixar. He's the writer behind the threeToy Story movies, and the writer and director of WALL-E. Stanton wrote the first film produced entirely on a computer, Toy Story. But what made that film a classic wasn't the history-making graphic technology — it was the story, the heart, the characters that children around the world instantly accepted into their own lives. He has two Oscars, forFinding Nemo and WALL-E.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.