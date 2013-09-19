OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Finally, what we've been waiting for. Let's bring back our winners to play the Ask Me One More final round. From Name that Candy Bar, Sarah Sheppard.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: It's All Squeak to Me, Stephen Kendall. Time to Turn off the TV, Dan Moren. Street Music, Steve Spinoglio. Celebrity Secret Words, Margaret Maloney. All right, Noah, how are we going to wrap this show up?

NOAH TARNOW: This is how. Today's final game is called Loose Change. For this final round, we'll give you the clues to answers that contain a U.S. coin or monetary amounts.

For example, if we said "former astronaut Steve Austin," you'd answer "The Six Million Dollar Man." By the way, just in case you're wondering, with inflation he would now be the 29 million 109 thousand 849 dollar and 46 cent man. But they haven't decided that has enough of a ring to make a remake feasible.

All right, this round is playing spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out, unless everyone gets a wrong answer and then you've all survived and we move on. The last person standing is today's grand prizewinner. Are we ready players? Here we go. The network home of "Spongebob SquarePants?"

SARAH SHEPPARD: Nickelodeon.

TARNOW: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: The famous New Orleans neighborhood containing Bourbon Street?

STEPHEN KENDALL: Don't know.

TARNOW: Oh. The famous New Orleans neighborhood containing Bourbon Street?

DAN MOREN: The French Quarter.

TARNOW: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: Really cheap and common, like a carton full of eggs, once upon a time.

STEVE SPINOGLIO: A dime a dozen.

TARNOW: A dime a dozen.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: The rapper whose major label debut album was "Get Rich or Die Trying."

MARGARET MALONEY: 50 Cent.

TARNOW: 50 Cent.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: He did not die trying. To come to a complete halt with great precision. To come to a complete halt with great precision.

SHEPPARD: Stop on a dime.

TARNOW: That is right.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: M's secretary in the James Bond universe.

MOREN: Miss Moneypenny.

TARNOW: Miss Moneypenny.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: The '04 film in which Hillary Swank received a best actress Oscar. Steve?

SPINOGLIO: "Million Dollar Baby."

TARNOW: Yes, that is "Million Dollar Baby."

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: A horrible means of execution by being dragged by horses and chopped into four pieces. Margaret?

MALONEY: Drawn and quartered.

TARNOW: Yay. Yay for drawn and quartered.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: The title role for John Candy in a 1989 John Hughes comedy.

SHEPPARD: This is what I get for being born in 1988.

(LAUGHTER)

TARNOW: Okay, that's it. Let's move on. The title role for John Candy in a 1989 John Hughes comedy. No? We move on. The title role for John Candy in a 1989 John Hughes comedy. He looks confident.

SPINOGLIO: Uncle Buck.

TARNOW: Uncle Buck is right.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: We're down to two. We're down to two. Margaret, the Kurt Weill musical that introduced the song "Mack the Knife."

MALONEY: "Three Penny Opera."

TARNOW: "Three Penny Opera."

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: An equine bred to run fast over short distances, usually a fourth of a mile. Steve?

SPINOGLIO: Quarter horse.

TARNOW: Quarter horse.

(APPLAUSE)

TARNOW: Steven King's scary devil clown from "It." Margaret?

MALONEY: I have no idea.

TARNOW: She has no idea. Steve, do you know?

SPINOGLIO: Pennywise.

TARNOW: Pennywise is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Steve Spinoglio, you are our ASK ME ANOTHER grand prize winner. Congratulations. And your grand prize, courtesy of Cristin Milioti, is two tickets to see the Broadway musical "Once."

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: As well as a copy of the soundtrack. Congratulations. Our ASK ME ANOTHER grand prize winner for this week, Steve Spinoglio.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.