How Can Young People Make An Impact?

That's what is going to define our generation – when we start chasing and fighting after the things that we love, and that we want to fight for.

Part 2 of theTED Radio HourepisodeThe Next Greatest Generation?

About Natalie Warne's TEDTalk

At 18, Natalie Warne's work with the Invisible Children movement made her a hero for young activists. She calls on young people not to let age stop them from changing the world.

About Natalie Warne

At 18, Natalie Warne worked with the Invisible Children Project — a campaign to rescue Ugandan children from Joseph Kony's child armies. She led a nationwide campaign for the project and successfully got the campaign featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Natalie now works as a film editor in Los Angeles.

