Really Hard Edition: Part 3

According to puzzle editor Art Chung, some games on Ask Me Another are hard because they're created with only one person in mind who can play them: our V.I.P., or Very Important Puzzler. In this segment, host Ophira Eisenberg and guest musician Julian Velard present a game about quirky chess players written specifically for Grandmaster Maurice Ashley called "Two and a Half Chessmen." Then, find out Will Shortz' favorite crossword clue of all time, and play along with a diabolical final round game of his own devising, an anagram game titled "Five By Five."

This segment originally aired on August 30, 2013.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.