'Product Placement' With Lois Lowry

Popular soft drinks, sports cars and other brands appear surreptitiously placed in the worlds of our favorite TV shows and films all the time. Soon enough, we may see them name-dropped in our books, too.

To help imagine some egregious-yet-hilarious examples of this, we invited a prolific writer to Ask Me Another: award-winning young adult author Lois Lowry. Lowry joins forces with a fellow book-loving contestant to play "Product Placement," a game in which they must combine the titles of famous literary works with the names of household products and companies.

/ Mettie Ostrowski / Young adult author Lois Lowry (right) and contestant David Finnerty make a great team.

Host Ophira Eisenberg also asks Lowry about her motivation to write three sequels to her wildly popular novel The Giver.The most recent of these, Son, was published in 2012, almost 20 years after The Giver first came out. "In those 20 years, there have probably been 10,000 letters asking for another," she says. But, Lowry says, Son is the fourth and last in the series, adding, "Already the letters are coming asking for a fifth."

About Lois Lowry

Lois Lowry nurtured an early interest in writing, which gradually turned into a professional career. Her many books for children and young adults include The Giver, Number the Stars and Autumn Street. She has won two Newbery Medals and a Boston Globe-Horn Book Award. Lowry currently lives in Cambridge, Mass., but also spends a good deal of time at her farmhouse in Maine.

