'Plus One' With Wesley Morris

New movies — especially sequels — hit theaters so quickly these days, it can be hard to tell what's worth checking out. So we thought it would be fitting to call upon the Boston-based, Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Wesley Morris for some clarity.

Morris chats with host Ophira Eisenberg about whether it was hometown bias that led him to predict that Argo would take home the Oscar for Best Picture, and exemplifies how difficult it can be for a lifelong film scholar to narrow down an answer to the question, "What is your favorite movie?"

Then, house musician Jonathan Coulton pits Morris against a fellow film fanatic for "Plus One," a game in which the opponents must add "1" to a numerical movie title to create its fictitious sequel. For instance, Molly Ringwald's Sam Baker is shocked when her family forgets her birthday, again, in Seventeen Candles.

About Wesley Morris

Wesley Morris is currently a staff writer, with a focus on film, for Grantland. Previously, he was a film critic at the San Francisco Examiner, the San Francisco Chronicle, and the Boston Globe, where he won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Criticism. His writing has also appeared in Film Comment, Slate, and Ebony.

