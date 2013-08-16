Name Brand Names

It may take a lifetime to develop your fashion sense or signature flourish, but only a few trendsetters can boast clothing items actually named in their honor. If you were one of those people, you might call those items your "me clothes." For example, if you were Arthur Wellesley, first Duke of Wellington, your "me boots" might be what you'd call your rubber rain boots, otherwise known as "Wellies" or "Wellingtons." Puzzle Guru Art Chung asks contestants about more couture that carries the name of its inventor or inspiration.

