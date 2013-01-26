'This Is Not My Hat' Wins Caldecott Medal For Picture Book Artistry

Update at 12:52 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 28:

The American Library Association has awarded the 2013 Caldecott Medal to Jon Klassen for This Is Not My Hat, which follows a little fish who tries to get away with stealing a small, blue hat from a slumbering big fish. As Horn Book Magazine's Robin Smith writes, "Klassen manages to tell almost the whole story through subtle eye movements and the tilt of seaweed and air bubbles." Some expected the association to pass on This Is Not My Hat because its predecessor, 2011's I Want My Hat Back, failed to win the award in 2012.

Klassen also illustrated the recognized "honor book," or runner-up, Extra Yarn. This year's other honor books include Laura Vaccaro Seeger's Green, Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown's Creepy Carrots, Toni Buzzeo and David Small's One Cool Friend, and Mary Logue and Pamela Zagarenski's Sleep Like A Tiger.

The association also awarded the 2013 Newbery Medal, for "most distinguished contribution to American literature for children," to Katherine Applegate's The One And Only Ivan.

Our original post:

On Monday morning, the 75th Caldecott Medal will go to the artist of "the most distinguished" American children's book of 2012. And while the committee doesn't release a list of nominees ahead of time, there's been plenty of speculation about which titles have made it onto the shortlist. Here are some of the most talked about books, along with a peek at the artwork that helped them earn all that buzz:

Other contenders include Julie Fogliano and Erin Stead's And Then It's Spring, about a boy who plants seeds in the winter and waits for them to grow; Philip Stead's A Home For Bird, about a toad who helps the lost bird of a cuckoo clock find his way home; Marla Frazee's Boot & Shoe, about two sibling dogs who endure a painful separation after a frenzied squirrel chase; and Candace Fleming and Eric Rohmann's Oh No!, about a group of jungle animals who band together to escape a stalking tiger. Have your own personal favorite? Or did we leave it off the list? Speak up in the comments!

