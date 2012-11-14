© 2021 WYPR
Hear The 2012 National Book Award Nominees

By Sophie Adelman,
Annalisa Quinn
Published November 14, 2012 at 8:09 AM EST
books with headphones on

Publishers, reporters and authors gathered Tuesday at the New School in New York City to celebrate this year's exceptional nominees for the National Book Awards. In advance of the awards on Wednesday night, NPR recorded the 10 nominated authors for fiction and nonfiction reading from their works.

These 10 books — which tell the stories of a young drug smuggler, lovable philanderers, holograms in the Saudi desert, and more — inspired, informed and entertained readers in 2012.

Hear two winners — Louise Erdrich and Katherine Boo — and eight finalists as they read from some of the year's best books.

