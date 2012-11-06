B-Movies And Bombshells: A Hollywood 'Entertainer'

Lyle Talbot was born in 1902, just around the time when movies were getting started. He joined a traveling carnival, toured in theater troupes and wound up in Hollywood, where he became a reliable B-movie player. Eventually, Talbot became a fixture of family-friendly television on Leave It to Beaver and Ozzie and Harriet.

Talbot was a pro, not a star. Between movies and sitcoms, he played local theaters and summer stock productions all over the country. His virtuosity is exemplified by the fact that at various times, he played both Felix and Oscar in productions of The Odd Couple.

He married — several times — and had lots of girlfriends, including one countess. In 1948, he married Margaret Epple, who was quite a bit younger than he was. The couple had two daughters and two sons, and were married for more than 40 years.

Margaret Talbot, their daughter, is now a New Yorker writer who has written a family history in which she runs through the rise of popular entertainment in America. Her book is called The Entertainer: Movies, Magic, and My Father's Twentieth Century.

Talbot talks with NPR's Scott Simon about the Golden Age of Hollywood, her father's playboy past, and how he found work as an actor.

Interview Highlights

On why Lyle Talbot decided to get out of small-town Nebraska and become an actor

"I think it's fair to say there was not a lot going on for somebody like my dad who was a good-looking, fairly ambitious young guy who had a real playful streak and wasn't going to stay and run a drugstore or be a farmer. Traveling shows came through these small towns in Nebraska, and, just like you would imagine, like the circus coming to town, they caught a lot of kids' imaginations, and my father was one of them."

On the Hays Code, which was adopted in 1930 but not enforced until 1934, intended to regulate Hollywood film production

"The Hays Code, which was the morals code that governed movies and what you could show in movies, was actually in effect at that time, but the producers were doing a very good job of ignoring it and really flouting it. So the movies from that period are kind of racier and also more cynical in certain ways than a lot of the movies that came after, in the sort of Golden Age of Hollywood, when the code was being enforced. ...

"I think that, you know, when you had to work around some of these provisions, you had to suggest burning desire, you had tosuggest that people were having an extramarital affair, you had tosuggest certain kinds of violence without showing ... certain acts [which] were explicitly forbidden. There's even the old aspect of the code that people will point to — and this was actually something that was added in deference to British censors: You weren't allowed to show a married couple in bed together. You had to show them having two single beds."

Nina Subin / Courtesy of Riverhead / Margaret Talbot joined <em>The New Yorker</em> as a staff writer in 2003. Before that, she served as a contributing writer at the <em>New York</em> <em>Times Magazine.</em>

On why Lyle Talbot went on the road to act, when production of his regular sitcoms shut down

"He loved to work. He was somebody who felt very lucky that he was able to make a living doing what he loved in a creative field. So, you know, I think in acting and in Hollywood, the hierarchy is so visible and the rewards at the top are so amazing, you know, that if you become a big star, that people who don't ... maybe become bitter. But he never felt that way. He felt very fortunate, and he wanted to work all the time. So when the agent called in our house, that was a big, big deal, you know. And, yeah, he ... I mean, sometimes he made fun of himself because he was in some terrible things, you know — a lot of turkeys."

On her father's B-movie roles

"I think the Ed Wood movies would come to mind ... Plan 9 from Outer Space is one of the movies. [So is] Glen or Glenda, which is the story of a cross-dresser, which is actually Ed Woods' personal story, brought to screen in a very surreal way — but still there's real heart in it. And he made other sort of exploitation movies of the late '40 and '50s in kind of his low period before he met my mother and started over again."

/ Courtesy of Margaret Talbot / Lyle Talbot starred as Joe Randolph on the ABC sitcom <em>The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet</em> throughout the 1950s and '60s.

On having fun researching her father's former wives and girlfriends



"What an assortment. ... I have to say this with all due respect to my mother, because my parents never — I mean, theirs was a real love story, but part of the love story involved not talking about the past, the ladies of the past, you know. Certainly not the wives. Like, I had no idea he'd been married a total of five times. And, you know, there were certainly allusions to girlfriends — like, I remember once going into the garage and finding a picture of some blond bombshell cupping her breasts, and it said on it, 'Holding my own 'till you get home' ... and kind of looking at it and thinking, 'Hmm, I wonder what this is about.' I mean, literally thinking that. So, without feeling disloyal, I did find some of these women very interesting ...

"Now, I should say I'm really glad that none of them were my mother. But yes, they were interesting. The Countess di Frasso was this kind of Hollywood society, you know, dame, grande dame, who, you know, threw a lot of parties, was married to an Italian count. ... It was the classic, 'she gave him her money, he gave her the title,' because she came from a very wealthy family. And my father was the boyfriend in between Gary Cooper, who she sort of groomed for success, and Bugsy Siegel, the gangster."

On her mother's ostensibly ill-fated marriage to Lyle Talbot, who, when they met, was a problem drinker nearly three decades her senior

"He suggested that they get married in Tijuana, [and there was] even some doubt about whether the marriage was quite legal ... because he was trying to save publicity at that point, save her from the publicity. Yeah, it did not seem promising at all. I mean, people really were saying, to her certainly ... 'What are you thinking? This is not ... going to last.' And, in fact, it lasted until she died."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.