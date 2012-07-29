Poetry Games: Cast Your Vote!

In the days of the ancient Greeks, poetry and sport went hand in hand at athletic festivals like the Olympics. Poets sang the praises of athletic champions and, at some festivals, even competed in official events, reciting or playing the lyre. Here at NPR, we're reviving that tradition with our own Poetry Games.

For years

I have been dreaming

of turning

writing into a sport

in the Olympic Games

that is called, tentatively

Wordlifting

in which I'd give

my simplest performance

by lifting

the lightest and the liveliest

word: Love

till it flies

lifting me, weightless

into a sky

of loving

eyes

It was my feet. They were oversized for my age, restless

and strong enough to do more than pick fruit or sell fish.

For kicks, in my hometown of two thousand, I tried taekwondo. I was five.

The neighbors, they thought of me as marimacha.

Women around me were tough, but they were no tomboys.

Dad, a fisherman by trade, was undeterred. He's good at cultivating.

He and I, we're driven people. The kind that look

beyond the horizon—westward and eastward in step.

Hence we outgrew the dirt roads of La Brecha (The Gap) in Sinaloa.

Did I choose the art; was it the art that chose me?

But for a white uniform, I had the essentials.

This was my calling: self-defense for which you needed no arms. Only fists.

Rock solid. And limber limbs and a feistiness

not antagonistic. Think dealing blows so less blows

are dealt — aiming to stop the fight, but not destroy your rival, your equal.

Where I am from, some folks do things differently.

My way's the way of the hand and foot, and unity

of purpose. On the tatami, I write their bodily calligraphy.

If a great idea is translated into a body,

Then Greg Louganis is an Einstein.

If a body is translated into a great idea,

Einstein is tralala oompah.

Which gods do chess grandmasters dream about?

It is time, my love, we all participate

In this outrageous activity.

Let bankers with pacemakers run the marathon.

Let naked sumo wrestlers decide our common fate.

Let us pierce the concrete with our heads.

Every time it's a top score

And we are in no hurry to get anywhere.

Translated from the Slovenian by Brian Henry

My flat breath grows flatter. Who am I now, thick in the tricks

the body plays? No matter.

The fact of this day on fire and these arms twisted

in the effort to master another

draws me in time breathless to the afternoons as a boy slick

with sweat and laughter,

horizontal in a spin, one of us in control

and the other on his back and bested.

Later I would read in heaven's books

how my body was wrong, though limber and strong.

In the web of our efforts I aim to fix a position

where the other's strength ebbs and mine kicks in.

Strength splintered to pieces,

a shard in the other we each struggle to reach.

We give in turn, strip down and shift.

I reach for one limb with my right hand, grip harder to another with my left.

Our bodies flash their thunder and lack.

I strain for what I'm owed. I read heaven its riot act.

There is life here

Beneath the surface tension

of shattered

bones, dreams and splintered muscles

things broken

and those that may never be replaced.

Pulling the weight of it,

you do not tread the water wounded

and in retreat

By the determined strokes of fate

you swim your own race

The shoulder of your strength leaning

against the turn --

the eye that didn't see that day,

stopping the clock on the vision of your time.

You continue to beat

into the heart of the spectacle

Manchester City, Beijing, Athens and London.

In no ordinary silence

do we watch

our own feared hopes waking

enthralled

and now, breathless

in awe --

you are unforgettable.

Woman of scars, and triumph

the dance is fluid

unexpected

tears of loss flowing

towards your many firsts

You are the Order of Ikhamanga

in gold.

A flower,

beautiful and unique

among the baobabs of the land

Your shape shifting,

The disabled-abled body

A quest

untempered by its tests --

"if you want to get there, you go on"

You have already won

You always do

And we do too

We are the believers.

The message in its possibility:

A new freestyle,

Long distance

And in your own lane.

