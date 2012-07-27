'Sorry Please Thank You': Technically, We're All Alone

Smartphones and tablets just need a flick of a finger to keep us updated about news and friends anytime, anywhere. As much as we're connected, though, we're also detached. That's a big theme in a new book of short stories by author Charles Yu.

Yu's stories are sad ones. They're techy, too. One story, "Standard Loneliness Package," is entirely about humans using technology as a way to buy detachment from the ordinary emotions of human experience — grief, heartbreak, awkwardness.

For all its advantages, Yu tells Weekend Edition Sunday guest host David Greene, technology has the power to make us lonely.

