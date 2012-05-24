Literary Look Ahead: 13 Great Books On The Horizon

Despite what the book section of your local supermarket would have you believe, publishers don't really expect you to turn off your brain for the summer. Sure, every June brings a stampede of fluffy paperbacks with tired plots and hilariously unfortunate covers, but your summer reading experience doesn't have to be 50 shades of mediocre.

Already, new books by respected authors such as Toni Morrison, Robert A. Caro and Hilary Mantel have been snapped up by readers looking forward to long days and warm nights, but that's just the launch of the season. You can look forward to a host of new titles by writers who'll keep you riveted without insulting your intelligence, whether you prefer thrillers, literary fiction, biographies or page turners in just about any genre. Books are among the joys that make summers memorable, and this year we're spoiled for choice.

