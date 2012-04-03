Storify: Muses And Metaphor

Poetry and social media join forces in April, as Tell Me More celebrates National Poetry Month with the Muses and Metaphor series. We've asked you to tweet your poems to the hashtag . Holly Bass, a Washington, D.C.-based poet and performer, will help us curate our favorites — you can find some of our most recent selections below. Throughout the month, we will broadcast your poetic tweets onTell Me More with Michel Martin. If your poem is chosen to be read on air, we will help you record it!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.