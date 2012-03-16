© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Pioneers Of The Sky: 3 Books That Take Flight

By Gregory Crouch,
Gregory CrouchGregory CrouchGregory Crouch
Published March 16, 2012 at 4:05 PM EDT
American aviator Charles Lindbergh poses in front of his monoplane Spirit of St-Louis at Paris-Le Bourget, May 21 1927, after having achieved the first solo non-stop transatlantic flight from New York to Paris.

Today, flying is like riding a bus. But it wasn't always that way. Vaulted from the sands of Kitty Hawk and freed from military exigencies by the end of World War I, aviation soared into the 1920s and '30s on a direct course to tomorrow. Here are three flyers who not only helped open the skies, but also brought literary gems back from the cutting edge of progress, from a time when flying was the most exciting thing in the world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Gregory Crouch
Gregory Crouch
Gregory Crouch
Gregory Crouch