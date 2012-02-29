© 2021 WYPR
Young Photographers Turn Their Lenses On Love

By Beth Novey
Published February 29, 2012 at 12:21 PM EST

In February, the young readers in NPR's Backseat Book Club read Shooting Kabul by N.H. Senzai. In the book, a boy named Fadi finds his voice — and the chance to find his lost little sister — through photography. Since Shooting Kabul is all about places, people and photographs, we asked you to send us photographs of the people and places you love. The gallery below is just a sampling of the hundreds of beautiful submissions we received. You can see more .

Beth Novey
Beth Novey is a producer for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects, and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air and Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
