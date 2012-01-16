© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

You're Only Human: 3 Books That Forgive Your Faults

By Kelly McGonigal,
Kelly McGonigalKelly McGonigalKelly McGonigal
Published January 16, 2012 at 7:00 AM EST
Simple Vitruvian Man

How's that New Year's resolution going? If you're like most people, the buzz of your resolve is gone, replaced by a guilt hangover. So much for a new year, new you!

But don't beat yourself up over your setbacks. The science of willpower shows that guilt and shame only sabotage self-control. The way to get back on track is forgiving your failures. Whatever your regrets, bad habits or temptations, you're not screwed up, you're human. And it's not just you. It's all of us. Here are my three favorite books for remembering that.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Kelly McGonigal
Kelly McGonigal
Kelly McGonigal
Kelly McGonigal