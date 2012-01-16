You're Only Human: 3 Books That Forgive Your Faults

How's that New Year's resolution going? If you're like most people, the buzz of your resolve is gone, replaced by a guilt hangover. So much for a new year, new you!

But don't beat yourself up over your setbacks. The science of willpower shows that guilt and shame only sabotage self-control. The way to get back on track is forgiving your failures. Whatever your regrets, bad habits or temptations, you're not screwed up, you're human. And it's not just you. It's all of us. Here are my three favorite books for remembering that.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.