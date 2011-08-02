Science Fiction And Fantasy Finalists

Many of you told us you just can't wait until mid-August — when we unveil the results of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Vote — to start reading. So here's the complete list of finalists, nominated by you and the NPR Science Fiction and Fantasy Panel. Happy reading!

1632, by Eric Flint

1984, by George Orwell

2001: A Space Odyssey, by Arthur C. Clarke

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, by Jules Verne

The Acts Of Caine Series, by Matthew Woodring Stover

The Algebraist, by Iain M. Banks

Altered Carbon, by Richard K. Morgan

American Gods, by Neil Gaiman

Anansi Boys, by Neil Gaiman

Anathem, by Neal Stephenson

Animal Farm, by George Orwell

The Anubis Gates, by Tim Powers

Armor, by John Steakley

The Baroque Cycle, by Neal Stephenson

Battlefield Earth, by L. Ron Hubbard

Beggars In Spain, by Nancy Kress

The Belgariad, by David Eddings

The Black Company Series, by Glen Cook

The Black Jewels Series, by Anne Bishop

The Book Of The New Sun, by Gene Wolfe

Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley

Bridge Of Birds, by Barry Hughart

The Callahan's Series, by Spider Robinson

A Canticle For Leibowitz, by Walter M. Miller

The Cat Who Walked Through Walls, by Robert Heinlein

Cat's Cradle , by Kurt Vonnegut

The Caves Of Steel, by Isaac Asimov

The Change Series, by S.M. Stirling

Childhood's End, by Arthur C. Clarke

Children Of God, by Mary Doria Russell

The Chronicles Of Amber, by Roger Zelazny

The Chronicles Of Thomas Covenant, The Unbeliever, by Stephen R. Donaldson

The City And The City, by China Mieville

City And The Stars, by Arthur C. Clarke

A Clockwork Orange, by Anthony Burgess

The Codex Alera Series, by Jim Butcher

The Coldfire Trilogy, by C.S. Friedman

The Commonwealth Saga, by Peter F. Hamilton

The Company Wars, by C.J. Cherryh

The Conan The Barbarian Series, by R.E. Howard

Contact, by Carl Sagan

Cryptonomicon, by Neal Stephenson

The Crystal Cave, by Mary Stewart

The Culture Series, by Iain M. Banks

The Dark Tower Series, by Stephen King

The Day of Triffids, by John Wyndham

Deathbird Stories, by Harlan Ellison

The Deed of Paksennarion Trilogy, by Elizabeth Moon

The Demolished Man, by Alfred Bester

The Deverry Cycle, by Katharine Kerr

Dhalgren, by Samuel R. Delany

The Diamond Age, by Neil Stephenson

The Difference Engine, by William Gibson & Bruce Sterling

The Dispossessed, by Ursula K. LeGuin

Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep?, by Philip K. Dick

Don't Bite The Sun, by Tanith Lee

Doomsday Book, by Connie Willis

Dragonflight, by Anne McCaffrey

Dreamsnake, by Vonda McIntyre

The Dune Chronicles, by Frank Herbert

Earth, by David Brin

Earth Abides, by George R. Stewart

The Eisenhorn Omnibus, by Dan Abnett

The Elric Saga, by Michael Moorcock

Ender's Game, by Orson Scott Card

Eon, by Greg Bear

The Eyes Of The Dragon, by Stephen King

The Eyre Affair, by Jasper Fforde

The Faded Sun Trilogy, by C.J. Cherryh

Fafhrd & The Gray Mouser Series, by Fritz Leiber

Fahrenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury

The Farseer Trilogy, by Robin Hobb

The Female Man, by Joanna Russ

The Fionavar Tapestry Trilogy, by Guy Gavriel Kay

A Fire Upon The Deep, by Vernor Vinge

The First Law Trilogy, by Joe Abercrombie

Flowers For Algernon, by Daniel Keys

The Foreigner Series, by C.J. Cherryh

The Forever War, by Joe Haldeman

The Foundation Trilogy, by Isaac Asimov

Frankenstein, by Mary Shelley

The Gaea Trilogy, by John Varley

The Gap Series, by Stephen R. Donaldson

The Gate To Women's Country, by Sheri S. Tepper

Going Postal, by Terry Pratchett

The Gone-Away World, by Nick Harkaway

The Gormenghast Triology, by Mervyn Peake

Grass, by Sheri S. Tepper

Gravity's Rainbow, by Thomas Pynchon

The Handmaid's Tale, by Margaret Atwood

Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End of The World, by Haruki Murakami

The Heechee Saga, by Frederik Pohl

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, by Douglas Adams

The Hollows Series, by Kim Harrison

House Of Leaves, by Mark Danielewski

The Hyperion Cantos, by Dan Simmons

I Am Legend, by Richard Matheson

I, Robot, by Isaac Asimov

The Illuminatus! Trilogy, by Robert Shea & Robert Anton Wilson

The Illustrated Man, by Ray Bradbury

The Incarnations Of Immortality Series, by Piers Anthony

The Inheritance Trilogy, by N.K. Jemisin

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, by Susanna Clarke

A Journey To The Center Of The Earth, by Jules Verne

Kindred, by Octavia Butler

The Kingkiller Chronicles, by Patrick Rothfuss

Kraken, by China Mieville

The Kushiel's Legacy Series, by Jacqueline Carey

Last Call, by Tim Powers

The Last Coin, by James P. Blaylock

The Last Herald Mage Trilogy, by Mercedes Lackey

The Last Unicorn, by Peter S. Beagle

The Lathe Of Heaven, by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Left Hand Of Darkness, by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Legend Of Drizzt Series, by R.A. Salvatore

The Lensman Series, by E.E. Smith

The Liaden Universe Series, by Sharon Lee & Steve Miller

The Lies Of Locke Lamora, by Scott Lynch

Lilith's Brood, by Octavia Butler

Little, Big, by John Crowley

The Liveship Traders Trilogy, by Robin Hobb

Lord Of Light, by Roger Zelazny

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, by J.R.R. Tolkien

Lord Valentine's Castle, by Robert Silverberg

Lucifer's Hammer, by Larry Niven & Jerry Pournelle

Lud-in-the-Mist, by Hope Mirrlees

The Magicians, by Lev Grossman

The Malazan Book Of The Fallen Series, by Steven Erikson

The Man In The High Castle, by Philip K. Dick

The Manifold Trilogy, by Stephen Baxter

The Mars Trilogy, by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Martian Chronicles, by Ray Bradbury

Memory And Dream, by Charles de Lint

Memory, Sorrow, And Thorn Trilogy, by Tad Williams

Mindkiller, by Spider Robinson

The Mistborn Series, by Brandon Sanderson

The Mists Of Avalon, by Marion Zimmer Bradley

The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress, by Robert Heinlein

Mordant's Need, by Stephen Donaldson

More Than Human, by Theodore Sturgeon

The Mote In God's Eye, by Larry Niven & Jerry Pournelle

The Naked Sun, by Isaac Asimov

The Neanderthal Parallax Trilogy, by Robert J. Sawyer

Neuromancer, by William Gibson

Neverwhere, by Neil Gaiman

The Newsflesh Triology, by Mira Grant

The Night's Dawn Trilogy, by Peter F. Hamilton

Norstrilia, by Cordwainer Smith

Novels Of The Company, by Kage Baker

The Number Of The Beast, by Robert Heinlein

Old Man's War, by John Scalzi

On Basilisk Station, by David Weber

The Once And Future King, by T.H. White

Oryx And Crake, by Margaret Atwood

The Otherland Tetralogy, by Tad Williams

The Outlander Series, by Diana Gabaldan

Parable Of The Sower, by Octavia Butler

The Passage, by Justin Cronin

Pattern Recognition, by William Gibson

Perdido Street Station, by China Mieville

The Prestige, by Christopher Priest

The Pride Of Chanur, by C.J. Cherryh

The Prince Of Nothing Trilogy, by R. Scott Bakker

The Princess Bride, by William Goldman

Rainbows End, by Vernor Vinge

Rendezvous With Rama, by Arthur C. Clarke

Replay, by Ken Grimwood

Revelation Space, by Alistair Reynolds

Riddley Walker, by Russell Hoban

The Riftwar Saga, by Raymond E. Feist

Ringworld, by Larry Niven

The Riverworld Series, by Philip Jose Farmer

The Road, by Cormac McCarthy

The Saga Of Pliocene Exile, by Julian May

The Saga Of Recluce, by L.E. Modesitt Jr.

The Sandman Series, by Neil Gaiman

The Sarantine Mosaic Series, by Guy Gavriel Kay

A Scanner Darkly, by Philip K. Dick

The Scar, by China Mieville

The Shannara Trilogy, by Terry Brooks

The Shattered Chain Trilogy, by Marion Zimmer Bradley

The Silmarillion, by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Sirens Of Titan, by Kurt Vonnegut

Slaughterhouse-Five, by Kurt Vonnegut

Small Gods, by Terry Pratchett

Snow Crash, by Neal Stephenson

The Snow Queen, by Joan D. Vinge

Solaris, by Stanislaw Lem

Something Wicked This Way Comes, by Ray Bradbury

Song for the Basilisk, by Patricia McKillip

A Song Of Ice And Fire Series, by George R. R. Martin

The Space Trilogy, by C.S. Lewis

The Sparrow, by Mary Doria Russell

The Stainless Steel Rat Books, by Harry Harrison

Stand On Zanzibar, by John Brunner

The Stand, by Stephen King

Stardust, by Neil Gaiman

The Stars My Destination, by Alfred Bester

Starship Troopers, by Robert Heinlein

Stations Of The Tide, by Michael Swanwick

Steel Beach, by John Varley

Stranger In A Strange Land, by Robert Heinlein

Sunshine, by Robin McKinley

The Sword Of Truth, by Terry Goodkind

The Swordspoint Trilogy, by Ellen Kushner

The Tales of Alvin Maker, by Orson Scott Card

The Temeraire Series, by Naomi Novik

The Thrawn Trilogy, by Timothy Zahn

Tigana , by Guy Gavriel Kay

Time Enough For Love, by Robert Heinlein

The Time Machine, by H.G. Wells

The Time Traveler's Wife, by Audrey Niffenegger

To Say Nothing Of The Dog, by Connie Willis

The Troy Trilogy, by David Gemmell

Ubik, by Philip K. Dick

The Uplift Saga, by David Brin

The Valdemar Series, by Mercedes Lackey

VALIS, by Philip K. Dick

Venus On The Half-Shell, by Kilgore Trout/Philip Jose Farmer

The Vlad Taltos Series, by Steven Brust

The Vorkosigan Saga, by Lois McMaster Bujold

The Vurt Trilogy, by Jeff Noon

The War Of The Worlds, by H.G. Wells

Watchmen, by Alan Moore

Watership Down, by Richard Adams

The Way Of Kings, by Brandon Sanderson

Way Station, by Clifford D. Simak

We, by Yevgeny Zamyatin

The Wheel Of Time Series, by Robert Jordan

When Gravity Fails, by George Alec Effinger

Wicked, by Gregory Maguire

Wild Seed, by Octavia Butler

The Windup Girl, by Paolo Bacigalupi

World War Z, by Max Brooks

The Worm Ouroboros, by E.R. Eddison

The Xanth Series, by Piers Anthony

The Yiddish Policeman's Union, by Michael Chabon

