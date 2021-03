The Complete 'You Must Read This' Recommendation List

Below you can find the complete list of selections for 'You Must Read This.' To print this list, choose the "Print Page" icon in the upper righthand corner. Click on the titles to read a review and an excerpt from the book.

'You Must Read This' Recommended Books

47, by Walter Mosley, Little, Brown and Company, paperback, 240 pages, List Price: $7.99, Recommended by Steven Barnes

The Absolute at Large, by Karel Capek, Bison Books, paperback, 248 pages, List Price: $17.95, Recommended by Cara Hoffman

The Age of Extremes: A History of the World, 1914-1991, by Eric Hobsbawm, Vintage, paperback, 672 pages, List Price: $17.95, Recommended by Michael Kazin

The Ambassadors, by Henry James, Barnes & Noble Classics, paperback, 496 pages, List Price: $6.95 Recommended by Ann Patchett

Animal Farm, by George Orwell, Signet Classics, paperback, 176 pages, List Price: $9.99, Recommended by David Maine

The Apprenticeship Of Duddy Kravitz, by Mordecai Richler, Pocket, paperback, 384 pages, List Price: $24.95, Recommended by David Sax

April Morning, by Howard Fast, Bantam, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $7.99, Recommended by Sally Gunning

The Areas of My Expertise, by John Hodgman, Riverhead Trade, paperback, 256 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by Mary Roach

At Freddie's,By Penelope Fitzgerald, Mariner Books, paperback, 160 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Ben Dolnick

Beat This!, by Ann Hodgman, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $16, Recommended by Elizabeth Berg

Big Machine,By Victor LaValle, Spiegel and Grau, paperback, 400 pages, List Price: $15 Recommended by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Blindness, by Jose Saramago, Harvest Books, paperback, 352 pages, List Price: $15, Recommended by Myla Goldberg

The Book of Disquiet, by Fernando Pessoa, Exact Change, paperback, 304 pages, List Price: $15.95, Recommended by Rabih Alemeddine

Boys Over Flowers (Hana Yori Dango), by Yoko Kamino, VIZ Media LLC, paperback, 208 pages, Recommended by Marie Mutsuki Mockett



The Burning Plain and Other Stories, by Juan Rulfo, University of Texas Press, paperback, 175 pages, List Price: $17.95, Recommended by Oscar Casares

A Christmas Memory, by Truman Capote, Knopf, hardcover, 48 pages, List Price: $17.95, Recommended by Josh Kilmer-Purcell

Cloud Atlas, by David Mitchell, Random House, paperback, 528 pages, List Price: $14.95, Recommended by Maile Meloy

The Collected Stories, by Grace Paley, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, paperback, 386 pages, List Price: $17, Recommended by Alix Kates Shulman

The Collected Stories of Isaac Babel, by Isaac Babel, W.W. Norton, paperback, 560 pages, List Price: $16.95, Recommended by George Saunders

Consider the Lobster: And Other Essays, by David Foster Wallace, Little, Brown and Company, hardcover, 352 pages, List Price: $25.95, Recommended by David Lipsky

Consider the Oyster, by M.F.K. Fisher, North Point Press, paperback, 96 pages, List Price: $11, Recommended by Kate Christensen

Cosmicomics, by Italo Calvino, Harvest Books, paperback, 153 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by Salman Rushdie

The Dain Curse, by Dashiell Hammett, Vintage, paperback, 240 pages, List Price: $13.00, Recommended by Jonathan Ames

Delirious New York, by Rem Koolhaas, Monacelli, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $35 Recommended by Eric Kraft

The Deptford Trilogy, by Robertson Davies, Penguin Books, paperback, 832 pages, List Price: $22 Recommended by Amy Bloom



Dirty Snow, by Georges Simenon, NYRB Classics, paperback, 272 pages, List Price: $14.00, Recommended by James Hynes

Dispatches, By Michael Herr, Everyman's Library, hardcover, 296 pages, List Price: $24, Recommended by John Baxter

Doctor Zhivago, by Boris Pasternak, Everyman's Library, hardcover, 544 pages, List Price: $21.00, Recommended by Ursula Le Guin

Dracula, by Bram Stoker, Signet Classics, paperback, 400 pages, List Price: $4.95, Recommended by John Marks

Dream Boy, by Jim Grimsley, Workman's Pub Co., hardcover, 195 pages, List Price: $18.95, Recommended by Justin Torres

Essays, by George Orwell, Everyman's Library, hardcover, 1424 pages, List Price: $35.00, Recommended by Lawrence Wright

The Essential Tales of Chekhov, by Anton Chekhov, Harper Perennial, paperback, 368 pages, List Price: $14.00, Recommended by Diana Abu-Jaber

An Exact Replica of a Figment of My Imagination: A Memoir, by Elizabeth McCracken, Little, Brown & Co., hardcover, 192 pages, List price: $12.99, Recommended by Lori Gottlieb



Exploits and Adventures of Brigadier Gerard, by Arthur Conan Doyle, NYRB Classics, paperback, 417 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Michael Chabon

Fahrenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury, Ballantine Books, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $6.99, Recommended by Alice Hoffman

Fathers and Sons, by Ivan Turgenev, Oxford University Press, paperback, 296 pages, List Price: $10.95, Recommended by Gary Shteyngart

The Finkler Question, by Howard Jacboson, Bloomsbury USA, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $15, Recommended by David Sax

The Fire Next Time, by James Baldwin, Vintage, paperback, 128 pages, List Price: $10.95, Recommended by Eboo Patel

The Four-Story Mistake, by Elizabeth Enright, Square Fish, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $6.99, Recommended by Marisa de los Santos

From Here to Eternity, by James Jones, Delta, paperback, 864 pages, List Price: $17, Recommended by James Ellroy

The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, by Giorgio Bassani, Everyman's Library, hardcover, 280 pages, List Price: $23, Recommended by Dalia Sofer

George, Being George: George Plimpton's Life as Told, Admired, Deplored and Envied by 200 Friends, Relatives, Lovers, Acquaintances, Rivals — and a Few Unappreciative Observers, by Nelson W. Aldrich, Random House Trade, paperback, 432 pages, List Price: $8, Recommended by Simon Van Booy

The Go-Between,By L.P. Hartley, New York Review Books Classics, Paperback, 401 pages, List Price: $15.95, Recommended by Ann Brashares

Go With Me, by Castle Freeman Jr., Harper Perennial List, paperback, 192 pages, List Price: $12.99, Recommended by Charles Bock

The Groucho Letters, by Groucho Marx, Simon & Schuster, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $16, Recommended by Shalom Auslander

Harlem is Nowhere: A Journey to the Mecca of Black America, by Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts, Little, Brown and Co., hardcover, 304 pages, List Price: $24.99, Recommended by W. Ralph Eubanks



Heat, by Bill Buford, Knopf, hardcover, 336 pages, List Price: $25.96, Recommended by Oscar Villalon

Herzog, by Saul Bellow, Penguin Classics, hardcover, 400 pages, List Price: $19.95, Recommended by Jeffrey Eugenides

A High Wind in Jamaica, by Richard Hughes, NYRB Classics, paperback, 296 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by Andrew Sean Greer

His Dark Materials Trilogy, by Philip Pullman, Laurel Leaf, paperback, List Price: $22.50, Recommended by Julie Powell

A Hope in the Unseen, by Ron Suskind, Broadway, paperback, 400 pages, List Price: $15.95 Recommended by Susan Jane Gilman

The Horse's Mouth,By Joyce Cary, Faber and Faber, paperback, 298 pages, List Price: $23.75, Recommended by Kate Christensen

The House of Mirth, by Edith Wharton, Signet Classics, paperback, 350 pages, List Price: $4.95, Recommended by Mireille Guiliano

Howl and Other Poems, by Allen Ginsberg, City Lights Publishers, paperback, 57 pages, List Price: $7.95, Recommended by Debra Ginsberg



If I Stay, by Gayle Forman, Dutton Books, paperback, 272 pages, List Price: $8.99, Recommended by Kaleb Nation

The Immense Journey: An Imaginative Naturalist Explores the Mysteries of Man and Nature, by Loren Eiseley, Vintage, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $10, Recommended by Michael Lind

Independent People, by Hallidor Laxness, Vintage, paperback, 512 pages, List Price: $15.95, Recommended by Christina Sunley

In the Skin of a Lion, by Michael Ondaatje, Vintage, paperback, 544 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Kamila Shamsie

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, by Jack Finney, Touchstone, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by James Rollins

Jesus' Son, by Denis Johnson, Harper Perennial, paperback, 176 pages, List Price: $12, Recommended by Nathan Englander

Last Exit to Brooklyn, by Hubert Selby Jr., Grove Press, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by Mishna Wolff



Leaves of Grass, by Walt Whitman, Dover, paperback, 128 pages, List Price: $3, Recommended by Diane Ackerman

Let the Great World Spin, by Colum McCann, Random House Trade Paperback, paperback, 400 pages, List Price: $15, Recommended by Wendy MacLeod



The Living End, by Stanley Elkin, Dalkey Archive Press, paperback, 144 pages, List Price: $11.95, Recommended by Sam Lipsyte

Lolita, by Vladimir Nabokov, Vintage, paperback, 336 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Bret Anthony Johnston

A Long Long Way, by Sebastian Barry, Penguin, paperback, 304 pages, List price: $14 Recommended by R.L. Stine

The Loser, by Thomas Bernhard, Vintage, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $12.95, Recommended by Claire Messud

Love & War in the Apennines, by Eric Newby, Lonely Planet, paperback, 288 pages, List Price: $14.99, Recommended by Simon Mawer

Love Warps the Mind a Little, by John Dufresne, W.W. Norton & Co., paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Julia Glass

Maud Martha, by Gwendolyn Brooks, Third World Press, paperback, 180 pages, List Price: $9.95, Recommended by Asali Solomon

The Member of the Wedding, by Carson McCullers, Mariner, paperback, 176 pages, List Price: $7.95, Recommended by Augusten Burroughs

Middlemarch, by George Eliot, Penguin Classics, paperback, 800 pages, List Price: $10, Recommended by Francine Prose

Moby Dick, by Herman Melville, Bantam, paperback, 704 pages, List Price: $4.95, Recommended by Rebecca Stott

Mother on Fire, by Sandra Tsing Loh, Three Rivers Press, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $15, Recommended by Ben Ryder Howe



The Mountain Lion, by Jean Stafford, NYRB Classics, paperback, 248 pages, List Price: $14.95, Recommended by Sigrid Nunez

Movie Love In The Fifties, by James Harvey, Da Capo Press, paperback, 464 pages, List Price: $18.95, Recommended by Anthony Giardina

Mr. Ives' Christmas, by Oscar Hijuelos, Harper Perennial, paperback, 256 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Ray Suarez

Mrs. Bridge: A Novel, by Evan S. Connell, Counterpoint, paperback, 256 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by James Patterson

My Antonia, by Willa Cather, Oxford University Press, paperback, 272 pages, Recommended by Bradford Morrow

The Mysterious Secret of Valuable Treasure, by Jack Pendarvis, MacAdam/Cage, hardcover, 250 pages, List Price: $21.00, Recommended by Laura Lippman

The Necklace and Other Tales, by Guy de Maupassant, Modern Library, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $10.95, Recommended by Mirta Ojito

Neighbors, by Thomas Berger, Simon & Schuster, paperback, 288 pages, List Price: $13, Recommended by Tom Perrotta

The Nine Tailors, by Dorothy L. Sayers, Harvest, paperback, 420 pages, List Price: $14 Recommended by Jonathan Hayes

Nightwood, by Djuna Barnes, Little, Brown and Company, paperback, 240 pages, List Price: $7.99, Recommended by Siri Hustvedt

No Sweetness Here and Other Stories, by Ama Ata Aidoo, The Feminist Press at CUNY, paperback, 170 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Oh the Glory of It All, by Sean Wilsey, Penguin, paperback, 496 pages, List Price: $15, Recommended by Curtis Sittenfeld

Old Glory: A Voyage Down the Mississippi, by Jonathan Raban, Vintage, paperback, 416 pages, List Price: $15, Recommended by Tony Horwitz

Olive Kitteridge, by Elizabeth Strout, Little, Random House, hardcover, 270 pages, List Price: $25, Recommended by Melissa Bank

On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen, by Harold McGee, Scribner, hardcover, 896 pages, List Price: $40, Recommended by Bill Buford

The Once and Future King, by T.H. White, Ace, paperback, 639 pages, List Price: $7.99, Recommended by Lev Grossman

Oreo, by Fran Ross, University Press of New England, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $22.95, Recommended by Mat Johnson

Pale Horse, Pale Rider, by Katherine Anne Porter, Harcourt, hardcover, 216 pages, List Price: $17, Recommended by Alice McDermott

Passing, by Nella Larsen, Wilder Publications, paperback, 84 pages, List Price: $6.99, Recommended by Heidi W. Durrow

The Peculiar Memories of Thomas Penman,by Bruce Robinson, paperback, 278 pages, Harpercollins, List Price: $13.99, Recommended by Simon Pegg

Poems Seven: New and Complete Poetry, by Alan Dugan, Seven Stories Press, paperback, 422 pages, List Price: $18.95, Recommended by Robert Pinksy



Put Out More Flags, by Evelyn Waugh, Back Bay Books, paperback, 304 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Jonathan Raban

Quarantine, by Jim Crace, Picador, paperback, 256 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by Bret Anthony Johnston

The Quick and the Dead, by Joy Williams, Vintage, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $16, Recommended by Sarah Braunstein

The Quiet American, by Graham Greene, Penguin Classics, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $14, Recommended by Pico Iyer

The Radetzky March, by Joseph Roth, Overlook, paperback, 352 pages, List Price: $16.95, Recommended by Zoe Heller

Replay, by Ken Grimwood, Harper, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Brad Meltzer

The Republican Roosevelt, by John Morton Blum, Harvard University Press, paperback, 192 pages, List Price: $22.00, Recommended by Lewis Gould

The Revolutionary Road, by Richard Yates, Vintage, paperback, 368 pages, List Price: $14.95. Recommended by Anthony Giardina

Riddley Walker, by Russell Hoban, Indiana University Press, paperback, 254 pages, List Price: $16.95, Recommended by John Wray

Sackett's Land, by Louis L'Amour, Bantam, paperback, 114 pages, List price: $15.99, Recommended by Elizabeth Cobbs Hoffman

Sacred Hunger, by Barry Unsworth, W.W. Norton, paperback, 629 pages, List Price: $14.95, Recommended by Ethan Canin

Saul Bellows: Letters, edited by Benjamin Taylor, Viking Adult, paperback, 608 pages, List Price: $35, Recommended by Rebecca Newberger Goldstein



The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett, HarperTrophy, paperback, 384 pages, List Price: $6.99, Recommended by Sloane Crosley

Ship of the Line, by C.S. Forester, Back Bay Books, paperback, 304 pages, List Price: $13.99, Recommended by Abraham Verghese

So Long, See You Tomorrow, by William Maxwell, Vintage, paperback, 144 pages, List Price: $13, Recommended by William Lychack

The Stars My Destination, by Alfred Bester, paperback, 258 pages, Vintage, Recommended by John Baxter

The Stories of Breece D'J Pancake, by Breece D'J Pancake, Back Bay Books, paperback, 192 pages, List Price: $13.99, Recommended by Susan Straight

The Stories of John Cheever, by John Cheever, Vintage, paperback, 704 pages, List Price: $17.95, Recommended by T.C. Boyle

Stranger Things Happen, by Kelly Link, Small Beer Press, paperback, 266 pages, List price: $16, Recommended by Karen Russell

The Street, by Ann Petry, Mariner, paperback, 448 pages, List Price: $12.95, Recommended by Gretchen Holbrook Gerzina

Suite Française, by Irène Némirovsky, Knopf, hardcover, 416 pages, List Price: $25.00, Recommended by Elizabeth Strout

A Supposedly Fun Thing I'll Never Do Again: Essays and Arguments, by David Foster Wallace, Back Bay Books, paperback, 368 pages, List Price: $14.99, Recommended by David Lipsky

Tao Te Ching, by Lao Tzu, Barnes & Noble Classics, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $5.95, Recommended by Henry Alford

Teach Us To Outgrow Our Madness, by Kenzaburo Oe, Grove Press, paperback, 261 pages, List Price: $14.00, Recommended by Victor Lavalle

Tell Me a Riddle, by Tillie Olsen, Rutgers University Press, paperback, 310 pages, List Price: $23.95, Recommended by Scott Turow

That Night, by Alice McDermott, Dial Press, paperback, 208 pages, List Price: $14.00, Recommended by Alice Leccese Powers

The Third Policeman, by Flann O'Brien, Dalkey Archive Press, paperback, 200 pages, List Price: $12.95, Recommended by Charles Baxter

A Time To Keep Silence, by Patrick Leigh Fermor, NYRB Classics, paperback, 112 pages, List Price: $12.95, Recommended by Adam Haslett



To the Finland Station, by Edmund Wilson, NYRB Classics, paperback, 544 pages, List Price: $19.95, Recommended by Aravind Adiga

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, by Peggy Smith, Harper Perennial, paperback, 528 pages, List Price: $16.95, Recommended by Peggy Orenstein

True Grit, by Charles Portis, Overlook, paperback, 256 pages, List Price: $14.95, Recommended by George Pelecanos

An Unquiet Mind: A Memoir of Moods and Madness, by Kay Redfield Jamison, Vintage, paperback, 240 pages, List Price: $14.95, Recommended by Melody Moezzi

The Varieties of Romance,By Robert Cohen, Vintage, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $12, Recommended by Eleanor Henderson

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle, Philomel, hardcover, 32 pages, List Price: $21.99, Recommended by Marina Lewycka

View with a Grain of Sand: Selected Poems, by Wislawa Szymborska, Harvest, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $14.00, Recommended by Adam Gopnick

The Virginian, by Owen Wister, Signet Classics, paperback, 400 pages, List Price: $6.95, Recommended by Benjamin Percy

Voltaire in Love, by Nancy Mitford, Carroll & Graf Publishers, paperback, 288 pages, Recommended by Stacy Schiff



Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories: And Other Disasters, by Jean Shepherd, Broadway, paperback, 352 pages, List Price: $14.95, Recommended by Jen Lancaster

The War: A Memoir, By Marguerite Duras, New Press, paperback, 192 pages, List price: $14.95, Recommended by Hilary Thayer Hamann

West with the Night, by Beryl Markham, North Point Press, paperback, 320 pages, List Price: $16.00 Recommended by Anne Cherian

Wide Sargasso Sea, by Jean Rhys, W.W. Norton & Co., paperback, 192 pages, List Price: $13.95, Recommended by Sara Paretsky

Winesburg, Ohio, by Sherwood Anderson, Penguin Classics, paperback, 256 pages, List Price: $8.95, Recommended by Tom Perrotta

The Woman in White, by Wilkie Collins, Bantam, paperback, 800 pages, List Price: $5.95, Recommended by Jennifer Egan

The Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts, by Maxine Hong Kingston, Vintage, paperback, 224 pages, List Price: $12.95, Recommended by Diana Abu-Jaber

The Yearling, by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, Collier MacMillan, paperback, 428 pages, List Price: $6.99, Recommended by Lois Lowry

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.