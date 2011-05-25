New In Paperback: May 23-29

One Day

by David Nicholls

David Nicholls' romantic comedy One Day has become one of Britain's most popular novels and may rise on U.S. best-seller lists after the movie version with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess arrives this summer. Each chapter is a snapshot of where July 15 finds the main characters over the 20 years following their high school graduation, as they keep finding — and just missing — each other.

448 pages, $14.95, Vintage Books

/ /

The Associate

by John Grisham



An ambitious lawyer at a moral crossroads may be a stock character when it comes to John Grisham's thrillers, but his legions of fans don't mind. This time, our hero is a 25-year-old Yale Law School grad aiming for public service, who is blackmailed into becoming a spy for a cutthroat Wall Street firm with a sordid video from his fraternity house.

384 pages, $16, Bantam Books

/ /

Full Dark, No Stars

by Stephen King



Veteran horror writer Stephen King launches a one-man campaign to resuscitate the short fiction genre with his new collection of four original stories. Retribution, greed and self-deception figure prominently here, along with dark humor and total gore, in a reading experience that book critics and fans both say is classic King.

400 pages, $16, Pocket Books

/ /

Superfreakonomics: Global Cooling, Patriotic Prostitutes, And Why Suicide Bombers Should Buy Life Insurance



by Stephen Dubner and Steven Levitt



In SuperFreakonomics, the follow-up to their 4 million-copy-selling Freakonomics,Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner have fired yet another provocative salvo at conventional wisdom. In their crusade to make economics ("the dismal science") less, well, dismal, Levitt and Dubner now venture into colorful topics such as a "practically free" solution to climate change, the legacy of Robert S. McNamara, human organ sales and "drunk-walking," in each instance using economics' science and statistics to explain the unseen causes of the vagaries of behavior. The results are, expectedly, fascinating.

320 pages, $15.99, Harper Perennial

/ /

Thank You Notes

by Jimmy Fallon



The comedian and host of Late Night is appreciative of the word "moist" — for being the "worst word ever." He's thankful, too, for taco shells that have survived their long journey from factory to supermarket to his plate — and then break the moment he fills them. And he's grateful that the name Lloyd starts with two L's. Otherwise, he says, it would just sound like "Loyd." Fallon collects more than 100 nuggets of gratitude in his book, Thank You Notes. The book is based on a recurring segment on Late Night, when Fallon and his staff round up mundane things that don't get enough attention and give them each the praise they deserve.

176 pages, $12, Grand Central Publishing

Charlotte Abbott edits "New in Paperback." A contributing editor forPublishers Weekly,she also leads a weekly chat on books and reading in the digital age every Friday from 4-5 p.m. ET on Twitter. Follow her at @charabbott or check out the #followreader hashtag.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.