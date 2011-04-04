'O, The Oprah Magazine' Waxes Poetic

In celebration of National Poetry Month, O, The Oprah Magazine has published its first-ever poetry issue. The April issue features interviews with poet Mary Oliver and poet laureate W.S. Merwin. Several celebrities, including Diane Sawyer, Demi Moore and, of course, Oprah Winfrey, talk about why poetry is important to them.

Host Michel Martin discusses the special issue with the magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Susan Casey and writer Aracelis Girmay, who was featured in the publication as an emerging poet.

