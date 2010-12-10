Fresh Delivery: Indie Booksellers Pick 2010 Favorites

So many books. So little airtime. So, below, a cornucopia of book choices — fabulous range, really — from some independent booksellers across the country. The theme of several of the books seems to be about place — going places, having a sense of place, getting stuck in a place. Every year, when we present these holiday book choices, I'm struck by how idiosyncratic the picks are. I suppose it's because of that immense world of books out there (we're talking hardcover here — independent sellers know about e-books, but their passion is for pages and print). These sellers have the chance to read publisher's lists, to see what will come out in a given season, and then to order, on the basis of what they know about the readers in their communities. It's such a personal process, so full of good and considerate connections. It's almost as nice as sitting down in the most comfortable chair in the place, and getting lost in a fine story. Happy holidays, and enjoy your choices.

