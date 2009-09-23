'Adland' Searches For Meaning On Madison Ave.

Former adman James Othmer spent two decades working in the ad industry as it was in the throes of a dramatic transformation. As more consumers zap commercials on DVRs and read magazines and newspapers online, Othmer has concluded that the Madison Avenue industry as he knew it is dying.

He describes the ad industry's growing pains in his new book, Adland: Searching for the Meaning of Life on a Branded Planet. Othmer is also the author of the novel The Futurist.

