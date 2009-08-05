1969: Racy Reads From A Landmark Year

1969 was a big year in America: It was the time of Woodstock, the Manson Family and The Brady Bunch premiere on TV. If you want a vibrant microcosm of 20th century America, this is the year.

Literature was energized as well: Philip Roth's taboo-shattering Portnoy's Complaint was published, Norman Mailer won the Pulitzer for Armies of the Night, and Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five hit the bookshelves. But these are only the most famous. Let's poke around a little and see what other titles we can find from that auspicious year.

