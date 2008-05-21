Biography Details the 'King of Comics'

In his new biography, Kirby: King of Comics, TV and comics writer Mark Evanier details the life and career of noted comic artist Jack Kirby.

Kirby is the co-creator (with Stan Lee) of the Marvel Comics characters the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk and X-Men. He's also credited with changing the look of the comics in the 1940s, moving away from visuals that aped what was being done in syndicated newspaper strips.

Evanier got to know Kirby when, as a young man recently out of high school, he took a job working as Kirby's assistant. Since that time Evanier has written for several cartoon series, including Scooby Doo, ABC Weekend Special, CBS Storybreak and Superman: The Animated Series.

