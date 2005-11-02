'Elements of Style' Goes Beyond Words

The Elements of Style, E.B. White and William Strunk's classic manual on writing and usage, has now been given visual and musical life.

A new edition features illustrations by Maira Kalman, while composer Nico Muhly offers a musical adaptation in the form of a song cycle.

Muhly's work was recently played in a concert at the New York Public Library. And Kalman is already making plans for a bigger theater piece based on the manual that will include both opera and dance.

