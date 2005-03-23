© 2021 WYPR
Librarian's Picks: One-Word Wonders

By Steve Inskeep,
Nancy Pearl
Published March 23, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of Toby Cecchini's <i>Cosmopolitan: A Bartender's Life</i>.
Detail from the cover of Toby Cecchini's <i>Cosmopolitan: A Bartender's Life</i>.

Readers of history have become accustomed to their favorite books having a certain heft to them. But the trend of micro-histories, books that explore a specific -- sometimes absurdly so -- subject in depth, is threatening to leave weighty tomes on bookstore shelves.

From cod to pencils -- or even screwdrivers -- writers are taking an historical approach to subjects that are often overlooked in modern life. But at their best, the books that result can shed light on obscure topics, or provide a new way of looking at history itself.

Librarian Nancy Pearl is the author of a book of recommended reading, and the model for a librarian action figure.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
