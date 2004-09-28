A Look at the Fall TV Lineup
It's fall again, and everybody knows what that means: a new TV season. Believe it or not, the networks are promising the best lineups ever, with more reality shows, more crime dramas and plenty of hype.
Guests:
Melanie Mcfarland, TV critic for The Seattle Post Intelligencer
Stacey Lynn Koerner, executive vice president and director of global research integration at Initiative
Charlie McCollum, TV critic for The San Jose Mercury News
