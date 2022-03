What would happen if all of the Latinos in California, the world's fifth-largest economy, suddenly vanished? NPR's Tavis Smiley has a conversation with Sergio Arau, the director and co-writer of the "mockumentary" A Day Without a Mexican. Arau's wife, Yareli Arizmendi, joins the conversation. She co-wrote the film's screenplay and plays the role of the last Latina left in California.

