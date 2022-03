The British actor Sir Alan Bates has died, after a lifetime spent on the stage and silver screen. Bates died of cancer in a London hospital. He was 69. The popular movies Bates starred in beginning in the 1960s include Zorba the Greek and Georgy Girl. He went on to win a Tony Award in 2002 for his role in Fortune's Fool, on Broadway. Bates was knighted at the end of 2002. Hear NPR's Nancy Marshall.

