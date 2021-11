In Anouar Brahem's native Tunisia, the oud is known today mainly in the context of loud and large ensembles that leave it all but buried in a dervish of sound. But Brahem highlights the stringed instrument in a delicate, often introspective context. On his new CD Le pas du chat noir, the oud is part of an unlikely trio including piano and accordion. He talks with NPR's Liane Hansen.

Copyright 2002 NPR