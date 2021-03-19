What is a Podcast

Podcasts are digital media files that can be listened to on portable audio devices and computers. Despite the wide variety of content and storytelling styles represented within the podcast industry, the format is relatively simple: a piece of audio that you can listen to on demand.

Podcasts can be downloaded or, on some applications, streamed. Podcasts are structured from an RSS feed with an audio enclosure; there are also RSS feeds that are not podcasts and do not contain audio.

The name podcast is derived from "iPod" and "broadcast," referencing one of the earlier Apple digital media players used to listen.

WYPR Podcast Central

How do I subscribe to a WYPR Podcast?

You will find a "subscribe" button on the home page for any podcast in WYPR Podcast Central. Use that button to subscribe using the RSS feed via Apple Podcasts or Google Play, or copy and paste the RSS link in to your preferred podcast tool. You can also hit the play button to hear the most recent episode of any podcast.

When you subscribe to any application, you’ll automatically receive new episodes as they are released. Each podcast has its own publication schedule, but if you subscribe, you’ll receive them as soon as they are published.

You can always stream or download episodes of WYPR's podcasts on WYPR.org if you’re at your desktop computer. Just hit the "PLAY" button. The download option is also available.