Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey

College stations create radio proving grounds

Published March 30, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
1 of 13  — Station Group Photo 1975.jpg
WCVT group photo from 1975. Photo courtesy on Steve Curran.
2 of 13  — 29496719_2009981485910568_2364072818603196416_n.jpg
Sandi Mallory in a studio at V-103. Mallory worked at WHUR, WMUC, WEAA, V-103 and WLIF. Photo courtesy of Mallory.
3 of 13  — wjhu-fm goes live.jpg
A clipping from a 1979 newspaper article about WJHU's transition to FM. The headline reads "Dream fulfilled at JHU: Campus radio goes FM, now reaches thousands." Photo courtesy of Edmund Newman.
4 of 13  — Jim Armstrong taken at KBIA-FM in the 80s.jpg
A photo of former WBJC host Jim Armstrong taken at KBIA-FM in the 80s. Photo courtesy of Armstrong.
5 of 13  — Isisara_64.jpg
Former WEAA host Isisara Bey. Photo courtesy of Bey.
Nichole Washington
6 of 13  — Stu Lumsden holding an album he played at WCVT.jpeg
Stu Lumsden holding an album he played at WCVT. Credit: Anne Kramer.
7 of 13  — Jason Loviglio Associate Professor Media Studies UMBC.jpeg
Dr. Jason Loviglio, Associate Professor of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
8 of 13  — 7-inch tape reel.jpg
A 1974 tape reel from WBJC.
9 of 13  — WVTS - WBJC '74 7-inch tape box front and spine.wav.jpg
An example of the tape WBJC used in the early 70s.
10 of 13  — 1_WCVT_Core_Team.jpg
A group shot of a team at WCVT. Photo courtesy of Steve Curran.
11 of 13  — NewsAmericanArticle_7_29_76.jpeg
A News American Article from 1976 about WCVT. Article reads "Towson State Station Features Rock-Jazz."
12 of 13  — Steve_Stu_Lumsden_John_Fisher (1).jpg
From left: WCVT's Steve Curran, Stu Lumsden, and John Fisher. Photo courtesy of Curran.
13 of 13  — Steve in his office.jpg
Steve Curran in his office. Photo courtesy of Curran.

Public radio stations WBJC, WCVT, WEAA and WJHU have a lot in common: the era in which they were founded, programming and call letter changes, voices that were heard on more than one frequency, and all their roots run back to local academic institutions. 

On this episode of Wavelength: The evolution of college and university-affiliated stations in the 1970s.

Guests and voices heard in this episode:

Lamont Germany
Steve Curran
Sandi Mallory
Clint Coleman
Jud French
Maria Broom
Edmund Newman
Dr. Jason Loviglio
John Patti
Jim Armstrong
Stu Lumsden
Isisara Bey
Paul Hartman
Ward Kemp

About Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey

Hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, and featuring interviews and archival tape, the podcast will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to now. Listeners will learn about the evolution of WYPR, WTMD, WEAA and WBJC, how the stations responded to major news stories, featured local and national musicians, and how they found their place in Baltimore’s current radio scene.

Wavelength is produced by Jamyla Krempel, Anne Kramer, Katie Marquette, Spencer Bryant, and Maddie Bristowe.

Production and support for this podcast was brought to you in part by the PNC Bank.

Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey
Jamyla Krempel
Jamyla Krempel is WYPR's digital content director and the executive producer of Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey. She collaborates with reporters, program and podcast hosts to create content for WYPR’s online platforms.
