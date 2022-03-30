College stations create radio proving grounds

Public radio stations WBJC, WCVT, WEAA and WJHU have a lot in common: the era in which they were founded, programming and call letter changes, voices that were heard on more than one frequency, and all their roots run back to local academic institutions.

On this episode of Wavelength: The evolution of college and university-affiliated stations in the 1970s.

Guests and voices heard in this episode:

Lamont Germany

Steve Curran

Sandi Mallory

Clint Coleman

Jud French

Maria Broom

Edmund Newman

Dr. Jason Loviglio

John Patti

Jim Armstrong

Stu Lumsden

Isisara Bey

Paul Hartman

Ward Kemp

About Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey

Hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, and featuring interviews and archival tape, the podcast will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to now. Listeners will learn about the evolution of WYPR, WTMD, WEAA and WBJC, how the stations responded to major news stories, featured local and national musicians, and how they found their place in Baltimore’s current radio scene.

Wavelength is produced by Jamyla Krempel, Anne Kramer, Katie Marquette, Spencer Bryant, and Maddie Bristowe.

