Tom Hall - Choral Arts Bio

In addition to his work at WYPR, Tom has been the Music Director of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society since 1982. Tom is invited frequently to speak to professional and community organizations, including the Oregon Bach Festival, American Choral Directors Association, Chorus America, the College Endowment Association, the Baltimore Broadcaster’s Coalition, The Johns Hopkins Brain Science Institute, the Johns Hopkins Community Conversations Series, and the Ewald Symposium of Sweetbriar College. He has also interviewed prominent authors and artists in public programs at the Baltimore City Lit Festival, the Baltimore Book Festival, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Walters Art Museum. He has served as the President of Chorus America, the national association of professional and volunteer choruses, and he has appeared numerous times as a guest speaker at national conferences of that organization. His publications include articles in the Baltimore Sun, Style Magazine, Baltimore Magazine, Historical Performance Magazine, the Choral Journal, the American Choral Review, Voice Magazine, the International Choral Bulletin, and the SIDIC Review, an international journal which promotes understanding between Jews and Christians. In addition, he serves frequently as a panelist for the National Endowment of the Arts.

From 2010-12, Tom served as the host of the Maryland Morning Screen Test, and he now hosts public screenings of films in the Maryland Film Festival/WYPR Spotlight Series. In 2006, he received an Emmy Award for Christmas with Choral Arts, which is broadcast annually on WMAR television, the ABC affiliate in Maryland, and he has been a guest co-host of Maryland Public Television’s Art Works. In 2007, he was named Best New Broadcast Journalist by the Maryland Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2009, the Baltimore City Paper named him Best Local Radio Personality. He was the Director of Choral Activities at Goucher College for 31 years and he has lectured and taught courses at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Peabody Conservatory, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Baltimore, Towson University, Morgan State University, and the Johns Hopkins University. Tom has been an Artist in Residence at the Eastman School of Music, Indiana University, Temple University, and Syracuse University. He appears each year as the moderator of the Rosenberg Distinguished Artist Recital Series at Goucher College, and he has given pre-concert lectures for, among others, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Reading Symphony Orchestra. Tom is a former member and chair of the board of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.

