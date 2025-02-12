President Donald Trump said Monday that he had ordered the “immediate dismissal” of the boards of visitors at the nation’s military academies, including the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, claiming they have been “infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues.”

Trump, who has been consolidating power and challenging governmental norms in the three weeks since he took office, made the announcement on his Truth Social platform.

It was unclear if Trump’s action only referred to presidential appointees, or if he was seeking to purge all members of the boards at the Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Trump has yet to say whom he would appoint as replacement members.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Citing ‘wokeness,’ Trump says he’s firing boards at Naval Academy, other military colleges

