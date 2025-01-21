© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 88.1 FM is installing a new transmitter. Click here for details and more information

Ex-Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex crimes

The Baltimore Banner | By Dylan Segelbaum
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:26 PM EST
Chris Bendann, a former teacher at the Gilman School, leaves the Baltimore County Courts Building in 2023. He was later indicted and found guilty in 2024 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and cyberstalking. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Chris Bendann, a former teacher at the Gilman School, leaves the Baltimore County Courts Building in 2023. He was later indicted and found guilty in 2024 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and cyberstalking.

Chris Bendann, a former teacher at the Gilman School who sexually abused a student, recorded videos of the molestation and harassed and tormented him into adulthood, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 35 years in federal prison.

Bendann, 40, of Baltimore, was found guilty in 2024 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and cyberstalking. He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Ex-Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex crimes

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner CrimeCriminal Justice
Dylan Segelbaum
See stories by Dylan Segelbaum
Related Content
Load More