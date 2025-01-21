Chris Bendann, a former teacher at the Gilman School who sexually abused a student, recorded videos of the molestation and harassed and tormented him into adulthood, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 35 years in federal prison.

Bendann, 40, of Baltimore, was found guilty in 2024 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and cyberstalking. He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Ex-Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex crimes

