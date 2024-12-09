© 2024 WYPR
Maryland native named as person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Tim Prudente
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
The New York Police Department released this photo as they seek information about a person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (NYPD)
Photo courtesy of NYPD
The New York Police Department released this photo as they seek information about a person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Authorities are questioning a man from Towson in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, law enforcement officials said.

New York police identified the man as Luigi Nicholas Mangione, who they said was born and raised in Maryland, with ties to San Francisco and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, until recently.

Mangione has no known criminal record in New York, authorities said. He’s from Towson man and was the Gilman School valedictorian of 2016.

The story continues at The Baltimore BannerMaryland native named as person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing

Tim Prudente
