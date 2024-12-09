Authorities are questioning a man from Towson in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, law enforcement officials said.

New York police identified the man as Luigi Nicholas Mangione, who they said was born and raised in Maryland, with ties to San Francisco and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, until recently.

Mangione has no known criminal record in New York, authorities said. He’s from Towson man and was the Gilman School valedictorian of 2016.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland native named as person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing

