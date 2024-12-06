Mayor Brandon Scott had a message for those heading into work Friday morning: Expect traffic delays.

Interstate 83 reopened Friday morning after all lanes were shut down for several hours overnight due to a large fire at Camp Small, a wood waste site in Baltimore’s Woodberry neighborhood.

Lanes of I-83 were shut down between Northern Parkway and Druid Park Lake Drive. Northbound lanes reopened early Friday morning, and all lanes were cleared to reopen a little after 8 a.m., officials said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Traffic: I-83 in Baltimore reopens in both directions; expect delays due to fire

