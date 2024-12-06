© 2024 WYPR
Traffic: I-83 in Baltimore reopens in both directions; expect delays due to fire

The Baltimore Banner | By Norman Gomlak,
Carrie Mihalcik
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST
Interstate 83 was shut down in both directions Thursday night as as a massive fire burned nearby at the Camp Small city wood recycling facility. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Interstate 83 was shut down in both directions Thursday night as as a massive fire burned nearby at the Camp Small city wood recycling facility.

Mayor Brandon Scott had a message for those heading into work Friday morning: Expect traffic delays.

Interstate 83 reopened Friday morning after all lanes were shut down for several hours overnight due to a large fire at Camp Small, a wood waste site in Baltimore’s Woodberry neighborhood.

Lanes of I-83 were shut down between Northern Parkway and Druid Park Lake Drive. Northbound lanes reopened early Friday morning, and all lanes were cleared to reopen a little after 8 a.m., officials said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Traffic: I-83 in Baltimore reopens in both directions; expect delays due to fire

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
I-83TransportationBaltimore transportationcarstraffic
Norman Gomlak
Carrie Mihalcik
