Tradepoint abandons dredging plan for Hart-Miller Island, taking $40M with it

The Baltimore Banner | By Adam Willis
Published October 11, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
An aerial view of Coke Point, the proposed site of the Sparrows Point Container Terminal. (Tradepoint Atlantic)
Photo courtesy of Tradepoint Atlantic
An aerial view of Coke Point, the proposed site of the Sparrows Point Container Terminal.

Baltimore County had a plan to trade sludge from the bottom of the Patapsco River for cash — at least $40 million.

But after outcry over environmental concerns, an agreement between the county and the logistics hub Tradepoint Atlantic has fallen through.

In a letter sent Thursday morning, Tradepoint informed county officials that it was abandoning its plan to use use Hart-Miller, the 1,100-acre formation at the mouth of Middle River, as the disposal site for millions of cubic yards of dredged mud it will produce as it constructs a new terminal expected to supercharge container capacity at the Port of Baltimore.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Tradepoint abandons dredging plan for Hart-Miller Island, taking $40M with it

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
