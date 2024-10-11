Baltimore County had a plan to trade sludge from the bottom of the Patapsco River for cash — at least $40 million.

But after outcry over environmental concerns, an agreement between the county and the logistics hub Tradepoint Atlantic has fallen through.

In a letter sent Thursday morning, Tradepoint informed county officials that it was abandoning its plan to use use Hart-Miller, the 1,100-acre formation at the mouth of Middle River, as the disposal site for millions of cubic yards of dredged mud it will produce as it constructs a new terminal expected to supercharge container capacity at the Port of Baltimore.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Tradepoint abandons dredging plan for Hart-Miller Island, taking $40M with it

