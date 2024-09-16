An Anne Arundel County judge ruled Monday to invalidate a ballot question asking Baltimore voters to rezone part of the Inner Harbor for development on the grounds that it’s not allowable under the city’s charter.

Judge Cathleen Vitale, a former Republican state lawmaker, ruled to nullify the ballot initiative, meaning the question, under the heading “Question F,” will still appear on city ballots this November but the results for the redevelopment question will not be certified.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the State Board of Elections, can appeal the decision to the Maryland Supreme Court.

In March, City Council passed legislation that would ask voters to determine whether to allow P. David Bramble, a private developer, to build luxury apartment towers and other mixed use spaces on the parts of the Inner Harbor where the Harborplace Pavilions are. A spokesperson for Bramble declined to comment on the decision.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Judge blocks ballot question to allow Inner Harbor redevelopment

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.