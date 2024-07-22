© 2024 WYPR
Maryland Gov. Moore joins Democratic chorus endorsing Harris

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (left) applauds as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (right) endorses U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks last month. Moore is now endorsing Harris for president. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (left) applauds as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (right) endorses U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks last month. Moore is now endorsing Harris for president. 

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined the chorus of prominent Democrats backing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee on Monday.

In a statement, Moore said the vice president is the best choice for Democrats and the nation.

“The American people deserve a champion who will continue the progress of the Biden-Harris Administration, and that’s why I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Nominee for President,” Moore said in his statement.

Moore’s announcement came a day after President Joe Biden announced an end to his re-election bid, endorsing Harris to take his place.

The Democratic governor said he had “lengthy” conversations with both Biden and Harris on Sunday, and pledged his support for Harris to both.

