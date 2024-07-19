© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BWI, courts, hospitals and more: Global outage causes disruptions across Maryland

The Baltimore Banner | By Lillian Reed,
Rafael Escalera MontotoMeredith Cohn
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Travelers have been standing in line for hours at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, waiting for updates on their flights. (Rafael Escalera Montoto/The Baltimore Banner)
Rafael Escalera Montoto
/
The Baltimore Banner
Travelers have been standing in line for hours at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, waiting for updates on their flights.

Marylanders awoke Friday to widespread reports of a global technology outage disrupting transportation, courts, tolls, some of the state’s hospital systems and local governments.

Maryland mobilized its state emergency operations center Friday morning and declared a “partial” activation level, signaling the incident requires significant monitoring or resources. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management also organized a call with emergency managers from every jurisdiction in the state, said Jorge Castillo, a spokesperson for the department.

Information technology experts were assessing the systems and working to get them up and running again.

Gov. Wes Moore was fully briefed on the outage and said in a statement that he continues to receive regular updates from state public safety and cybersecurity teams.

“After conducting a full review of all state systems, I am confident we know the issues that need our attention, and we will work continually until all systems are back to normal operations,” Moore said in the statement.

The administration was coordinating closely with a variety of stakeholders to minimize disruptions to Marylanders, he said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: BWI, courts, hospitals and more: Global outage causes disruptions across Maryland

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner technologyBWI Thurgood Marshall AirporthospitalsCourtsMaryland
Lillian Reed
See stories by Lillian Reed
Rafael Escalera Montoto
See stories by Rafael Escalera Montoto
Meredith Cohn
See stories by Meredith Cohn
Related Content
Load More