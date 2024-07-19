BWI, courts, hospitals and more: Global outage causes disruptions across Maryland

Marylanders awoke Friday to widespread reports of a global technology outage disrupting transportation, courts, tolls, some of the state’s hospital systems and local governments.

Maryland mobilized its state emergency operations center Friday morning and declared a “partial” activation level, signaling the incident requires significant monitoring or resources. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management also organized a call with emergency managers from every jurisdiction in the state, said Jorge Castillo, a spokesperson for the department.

Information technology experts were assessing the systems and working to get them up and running again.

Gov. Wes Moore was fully briefed on the outage and said in a statement that he continues to receive regular updates from state public safety and cybersecurity teams.

“After conducting a full review of all state systems, I am confident we know the issues that need our attention, and we will work continually until all systems are back to normal operations,” Moore said in the statement.

The administration was coordinating closely with a variety of stakeholders to minimize disruptions to Marylanders, he said.

