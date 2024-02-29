© 2024 WYPR
Annapolis State House placed on lockdown

The Baltimore Banner | By Cody Boteler
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST
The Maryland State House under construction. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
Matt Bush
/
WYPR
The Maryland State House under construction.

The State House in Annapolis has been locked down and people have been told to secure their offices and stay quiet.

Carter Elliott, a spokesman for Gov. Wes Moore, said more information was not available at this time.

“Staff members, personnel, and community members on grounds should shelter in place and listen to directions from any available member of capitol police or law enforcement,” he said in a statement.

A Baltimore Banner reporter inside the building said they were told there were “people with guns” within the State House.

Police officers were seen running inside the building with weapons drawn. The Anne Arundel County Police Department, Department of General Service Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis Police Department could not immediately be reached.

This story will be updated.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Annapolis State House placed on lockdown

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
