The State House in Annapolis has been locked down and people have been told to secure their offices and stay quiet.

Carter Elliott, a spokesman for Gov. Wes Moore, said more information was not available at this time.

“Staff members, personnel, and community members on grounds should shelter in place and listen to directions from any available member of capitol police or law enforcement,” he said in a statement.

A Baltimore Banner reporter inside the building said they were told there were “people with guns” within the State House.

Police officers were seen running inside the building with weapons drawn. The Anne Arundel County Police Department, Department of General Service Maryland Capitol Police and Annapolis Police Department could not immediately be reached.

This story will be updated.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Annapolis State House placed on lockdown

