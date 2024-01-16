© 2024 WYPR
The Baltimore Sun media group sold to local businessman David Smith

The Baltimore Banner | By Liz Bowie,
Emily SullivanCody Boteler
Published January 16, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022.

Local businessman David Smith has purchased The Baltimore Sun, the city’s oldest newspaper, from Alden Global Capital, putting an institution that has been reporting on the state for more than a century back into the hands of local owners for the first time since 1986.

The purchase was announced in a story in The Baltimore Sun Monday.

Smith, the executive chairman of media company Sinclair Inc., personally purchased The Baltimore Sun Media Group, which includes The Sun and its affiliated newspapers, including The Capital and Maryland Gazette newspapers in Annapolis, the Carroll County Times, the Howard County Times and the Towson Times, from Alden, an investment firm and former hedge fund known for draconian cost-cutting measures. Sinclair, based in Hunt Valley, owns more than 200 television stations, including Fox 45.

The Sun said Smith intends to invest in the paper, increasing coverage of local communities and investing in investigative work.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: The Baltimore Sun media group sold to local businessman David Smith

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Liz Bowie
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan covers all things Baltimore City Hall for the Baltimore Banner. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR. Her radio stories on Baltimore politics and culture have been honored with multiple awards, including three regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
Cody Boteler
