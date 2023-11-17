It’s hard to pinpoint just where it started, but somewhere along the way, lawmakers set their sights on a common culprit for a tidal wave of car thefts: teenagers.

City and state officials have launched hearings and called in agencies, law enforcement officials and advocates to scrutinize the laws and look for solutions. Some have wondered if laws that make it harder for police to arrest children could be part of the problem.

But arrest data doesn’t support the concern.

While the last two years of juvenile services data shows teen arrests for auto theft have doubled year over year in Maryland, only 35% of those arrested for the crime in Baltimore were younger than 18, Baltimore Police said.

Between July 2022 through June 2023, 208 Baltimore teens were charged with auto theft, according to juvenile services data. What happened to them?

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: What happens to Baltimore teens arrested for stealing cars? Here’s what the data says

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.