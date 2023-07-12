A Baltimore County judge on Wednesday ordered one of two drivers who are charged in a crash on Interstate 695 that killed six construction workers to be released on home detention while she awaits trial.

Circuit Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts stated that while she understood that the charges against Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, are serious, the purpose of bail is to ensure that people show up in court and protect public safety.

Lea, the judge noted, experiences heath issues. She will not be allowed to drive and can only leave the house to attend doctor appointments, legal meetings and religious services. The Motor Vehicle Administration already indefinitely suspended her driver’s license several weeks after the crash.

“She should have been released originally,” said William “Billy” Murphy Jr., one of Lea’s attorneys, outside the courtroom. “And this judge corrected that today.”

Lea is charged with manslaughter and related offenses in the crash, which happened at about 12:30 p.m. on March 22 on the inner loop of I-695 near I-70. She tried to move into the passing lane and hit a car, the Maryland State Police reported.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Judge approves home detention for woman charged in crash that killed 6 construction workers on I-695

